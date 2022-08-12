Union County Schools closed Friday after shooting incident outside of school

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - The first day of school has been canceled Friday for students and staff in Union County after an “isolated shooting incident” at Union County Primary School.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. Thursday outside of the school. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says someone targeted a specific unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of the school. No one was injured and an individual is in custody.

School was not in session; however, there was teacher planning going on at the time of the incident.

Schools officials sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident:

“Union County Schools will be closed Friday, August 12, 2022, for all students and staff. We have requested the GBI to conduct the Union County Primary School shooting incident investigation. There is no threat to the community. The subject is in custody. Since school was not in session, no students were in any immediate danger. The incident occurred outside of the school, and no one was injured.”

The GBI is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.