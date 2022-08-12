Union County Schools closed Friday after shooting incident outside of school
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - The first day of school has been canceled Friday for students and staff in Union County after an “isolated shooting incident” at Union County Primary School.
The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. Thursday outside of the school. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says someone targeted a specific unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of the school. No one was injured and an individual is in custody.
School was not in session; however, there was teacher planning going on at the time of the incident.
Schools officials sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident:
The GBI is investigating.
