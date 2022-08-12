Union County Schools closed Friday after shooting incident outside of school

(KEYC News Now)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - The first day of school has been canceled Friday for students and staff in Union County after an “isolated shooting incident” at Union County Primary School.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. Thursday outside of the school. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says someone targeted a specific unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of the school. No one was injured and an individual is in custody.

School was not in session; however, there was teacher planning going on at the time of the incident. 

Schools officials sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident:

The GBI is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tenants fight to stay in Decatur apartment complex amid mass eviction
Residents rally to stay in apartment complex amid mass eviction
Jimmy Holmes mugshot
25-year-old charged with murder in fatal Decatur gas station shooting
Continent Restaurant and Cigar Lounge
Black Restaurant Week ATL: Continent Restaurant and Cigar Lounge
Residents rally to stay in apartment complex amid mass eviction
Residents rally to stay in apartment complex amid mass eviction