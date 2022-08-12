Young the Giant to play the Fox Theatre Oct. 29

Sameer Gadhia of the band Young the Giant performs on day three of the Lollapalooza music...
Sameer Gadhia of the band Young the Giant performs on day three of the Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - California rock band Young the Giant will play the Fox Theatre Oct. 29 in support of their fifth studio album American Bollywood. American Bollywood will see a full release Oct. 21; it is currently being released in four “acts.”

The band have had several singles on the Billboard rock charts, including their latest single “Wake Up.” Three of the band’s four albums have peaked in the top 50 on the Billboard 200, including two in the top 15.

They’re perhaps best known for their singles “My Body,” which hit no. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the two times platinum “Cough Syrup.”

Tickets start at $33.50 and are available here. The full tour is below.

Oct. 12 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (co-headline with Phantogram)

Oct. 21 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Oct. 22 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Oct. 27 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theater

Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park

