11-year-old boy hit by a car in Paulding County

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An 11-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital after being hit by a car Friday night on Macland Road in Paulding County.

Authorities responded to Macland road around 6:50 p.m. for reports of a person struck by a vehicle.

Police say the child was reportedly “walking back from a convenience store with a friend when he darted across the roadway” and was struck by a Nissan Versa traveling east.

The child was rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Police say no charges have been made. There is no additional information.

This incident remains under investigation.

