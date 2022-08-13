11-year-old boy missing from DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police is asking for help to find a missing child from Dekalb County.

11-year-old Mynor Morales was last seen on Friday, August 12 near the 2900 block of North DeKalb Drive.

Morales is described as 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen in a gray t-shirt and gray pants.

A photo of Morales can be seen above or below.

If you see him, please call SVU at 770-724-7710.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.