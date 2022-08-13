First Alert: Nice weekend, Not As Hot, Not As Humid, Dry Skies

Partly Sunny Saturday, Highs Mid 80′s; Sunny Upper 80′s Sunday
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Expect a weekend that will be not as hot and humid as it has been. Saturday will start out cloudy but will become partly sunny by the afternoon. Sunday morning will start cooler than it has been in a month and be partly to mostly sunny and warmer on Sunday.

