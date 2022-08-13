Hawks rookie AJ Griffin signs brand ambassador deal with Athlete’s Foot

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Hawks rookie AJ Griffin is known for his basketball skills and potential on the court, but off the court, he is just as passionate about giving back to the community.

In partnership with Athlete’s Foot, Griffin presented a $5,000 check to Fundamental Skills Camp (Community Development Capital) at Athlete’s Foot in the West End of Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

Griffin also provided kids with backpacks and school supplies and had a meet and greet with dozens of kids.

Griffin was eager to not only give back to those in need but to serve as a leader and example for young kids.

“Being able to give back is super important,” said Griffin. “Just remember where you came from and remember the people you looked up to. I just want to give that same feeling back and show the same love that the older generation showed me.”

While Griffin named some of his top five favorite NBA players, he also mentioned how big of a loss Bill Russell’s death was to the NBA community and to the world. Griffin says he looked up to Russell and tried to embody some of the important attributes he stood for.

NBA and the National Basketball Players Association recently announced the league will permanently retire the No. 6 jersey.

“Bill was the Mount Rushmore of the NBA,” said Griffin. “It’s amazing how legendary he was, not just on the court but off the court as well. He gave a huge part of himself to this game and to everyone he impacted.”

Officials said all NBA players will wear a patch on the right shoulder of their jerseys during the 2023 season. In addition, every NBA court will display a clover-shaped logo with the No. 6 on the sideline near the scorer’s table.

