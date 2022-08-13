New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to give away thousands of new shoes to local students

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of metro Atlanta students will soon have new shoes for school and it’s all free, thanks to New Birth Missionary Baptist Church’s shoe distribution giveaway.

Friday night, volunteers prepared over 5,000 shoes to be picked out by students during their event Saturday.

The shoe distribution event will take place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, August 13 at the church’s Family Life Center, 6400 Woodrow Rd.

“Families have so much on their plates as they prepare their young ones to head back to school. Skyrocketing gas prices, food costs, and living expenses have increased the financial burden faced by countless families. The added expense of buying new shoes as students prepare to return to school in-person has become an increased stress for many parents.” the Rev. Jamal Harrison Bryant, senior pastor, said in a release about the event.

Throughout the months of June and July, members of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church collect thousands of brand-new shoes to give students ahead of the school year in metro Atlanta.

According to a news release, the initiative was first launched in 2019. This is the first in-person shoe distribution event since the pandemic began.

