Police investigate second shooting at apartment complex in less than week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Atlanta are investigating the second shooting at the Parkside apartment complex in less than a week.

Authorities responded to 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Police told CBS46 News a male is “ alert, conscious and breathing with a gunshot wound to the buttocks area.” The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle.

A grand opening ceremony for the Parkside affordable housing apartment complex was held in June.

On Aug. 7, Atlanta PD officials have confirmed that multiple units responded to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

There is no additional information.

This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates as they come into our newsroom.

