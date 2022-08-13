Rome High School football players credited for saving woman’s life

The crash happened Friday morning in front of Rome High School.
Rome High School football players
Rome High School football players(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ME, Ga. (CBS46) -A group of Rome High School football players just happened to be in the right place at the right time Friday.

Six football players have been hailed as heroes after saving a woman, who a witness believed was in her 50s, trapped in her car, and couldn’t get out.

Luis Goya who is a mathematics teacher witnessed the incident.

In a Facebook post, he said he heard a loud noise at the intersection in front of the school when he saw the crash.

The crash involved a small silver car that had been damaged after another car pulled in front of it, according to Rome police.

When the teens spotted the driver who was stuck in the car and began smoking, they rushed to help her get out.

The players were identified as Cesar Parker, Treyvon Adams, Antwiion Carey, Messiah Daniels, Tyson Brown and Alto Moore.

The driver only had minor injuries, primarily cuts and bruises, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation, police said.

The driver that pulled in front of the car, causing the wreck, was cited for failure to yield.

In a Facebook post, school leaders were proud of the selflessness shown by the young men who sprang into action.

