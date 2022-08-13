Stonecrest Church distributes thousands of new shoes to students

STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) - One local church making a difference to help make sure students start the school year on the right foot.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest gave away thousands of new shoes to students on Saturday.

Organizers tell us it’s because of the generosity of the congregation and the community -- they were able to help so many families this school year.

Officials say the church started the initiative back in 2019.

Organizers say they spent all of June and July collecting thousands of brand-new shoes which went to students throughout metro Atlanta.

Students throughout DeKalb and Fulton Counties returned to school this past week.

