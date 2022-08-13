Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit.

Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say they located an adult male and an adult female, later identified as 19-year-old Marietta man Eduardo Landaverde and Crystal Mendez 19-year-old Marietta woman dead in the front yard.

Officials say “there was a handgun located close to Eduardo.”

Investigators say “this incident appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.”

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-499-3945.

There is no additional information. Stay with CBS46 News for updates as we learn them.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.