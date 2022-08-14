1 dead, 3 injured in Clayton County shooting, police say

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead, and three others are in the hospital after a shooting in Clayton County.

According to Clayton County officers were called to the 5400 block of Riverdale in College Park at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in reference to a person being shot.

Police said when officers got there, they found four people who had gunshot wounds.

One of the victims died on the scene and the other three were taken to local hospitals.

No further details, motives or condition of the victims were released.

If anyone have any information in reference to this incident, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

