2 teens shot after fight breaks out during house party, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two male teenagers were shot and taken to the hospital Saturday night during a house party in northeast Atlanta, police said Sunday.

Atlanta police say they were called to a party at a house on Middlesex Dr. NE around 11:30 p.m.

When officers got there, they found two teenagers, aged 15 and 17, with gunshot wounds to their arms.

Both were taken to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

Investigators say there was a party taking place at the home on Middlesex Avenue when a fight broke out between a group of people and gunshots were fired, striking the two victims.

Atlanta police are now searching for the person responsible for the shooting.

