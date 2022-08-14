Church van reportedly ‘stolen’ from parking lot in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a van was stolen from a church parking lot in DeKalb County on Wednesday evening.

Police tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 4100 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive in DeKalb County around 10:35 p.m. for a report of a car stolen.

A victim told police that their 2006 Ford Econoline van was stolen from the parking lot of the Corner Stone Ministries.

If you have any information in relation to this case, contact 770-724-7644, or the Auto Theft Division at 770-724-7650.

There is no additional information.

