Delta Airlines sued for federal discrimination by former employee

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A lawsuit says in early 2021, a delta manager labeled Leondra Taylor’s posts as racially motivated resulting in her termination.

Taylor alleges she was making “political statements,” and the airline discriminated against her because of her race.

Officials released a statement saying:

The airline says the circumstances in this case, “are not an accurate or complete explanation” of Delta’s decision.

