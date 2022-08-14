Delta Airlines sued for federal discrimination by former employee

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A lawsuit says in early 2021, a delta manager labeled Leondra Taylor’s posts as racially motivated resulting in her termination.

Taylor alleges she was making “political statements,” and the airline discriminated against her because of her race.

Officials released a statement saying:

Any employee mixing personal conduct or content not reflecting company values - is grounds for possible discipline or termination.”

The airline says the circumstances in this case, “are not an accurate or complete explanation” of Delta’s decision.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.