Dispute over ‘mutual female acquaintance’ led to fatal shooting, two arrested

SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are working to determine who shot and killed a man Thursday morning in a residential area.

Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale.

Homicide Assault detectives responded to the scene to further the investigation.

Detectives say “the victim was in a dispute with the suspect over a mutual female acquaintance, which led to the victim’s shooting,” officials told CBS46 News.

Police say 27-year-old Zaira Jones was identified as the woman wanted in connected to this shooting. Both Jones and Jacquez were arrested and charged with homicide. They are currently in the DeKalb County Jail.

