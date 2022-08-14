Family celebrates life of Mariam Abdulrab as push continues for Mariam’s Law

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Friends and family of Mariam Abdulrab, who was kidnapped and killed in Atlanta, gathered to celebrate her life on Saturday night.

It has been a year since the 27-year-old bartender was kidnapped near her home and later killed after returning from work.

The celebration of life event was a time to remember Abdulrab, but also to continue to push for a change in the law to help prevent what happened to her from happening to anyone else.

“Even though she’s not here with us, her overwhelming love is felt here, “ Ali Abdulrab, Mariam’s brother, said. “She still brings all these people here.”

The man charged with the crime, Demarcus Brinkley, is a repeat offender, including a child molestation conviction in 2015.

He was ordered to register as a sex offender after getting out of prison in 2020.

CBS46 found that he never received a risk level assessment due to backlog.

Abdulrab’s family is pushing for lawmakers to pass ‘Mariam’s Law’, which would require sex offenders who haven’t received a risk level assessment to wear an ankle monitor until they do.

It would also require sex offenders to carry an ID card with a specific symbol, recognizable to law enforcement.

Last month, Atlanta City Council approved a resolution urging state lawmakers to adopt ‘Mariam’s Law’.

“It can happen to anybody, so if this law goes through it will definitely prevent any situation that could happen, that happened to my sister,” Ali Abdulrab said.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.