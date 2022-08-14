Fort Stewart soldier’s death under investigation after being found unresponsive in barracks

A Fort Stewart soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks while on deployment in Germany.
A Fort Stewart soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks while on deployment in Germany.(WTOC)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A Fort Stewart soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks while on deployment in Germany.

In a press release Sunday afternoon from the United States Army Europe and Africa Command, Pfc. Denisha Montgomery, assigned to the 139th Military Police Company, was found unresponsive in her barracks in Wiesbaden, Germany on August 9.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

In part, the United States Army Europe and Africa Command said in a statement, “We are saddened by the loss of Pfc. Montgomery. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Pfc. Montgomery was deployed to Germany from Fort Stewart and was scheduled to return with her unit at the end of September.

The incident is currently under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting on MLK Drive.
Atlanta PD investigating shooting, stabbing incidents on MLK Drive
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Union County students returning to school Tuesday
Community Clean Up Day
Residents, city leaders to gather for community cleanup day in Atlanta
Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen on June 14, 2022.
Search continues for Carroll County teen missing for 2 months
T.I. and Morris Brown College team up with Moolah Wireless to provide students with free tablets
Atlanta rapper T.I., Morris Brown College partner to provide free tablets