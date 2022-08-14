Man wanted by police chased into Bibb County swamp that ‘alligator inhabits’
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Officers in Bibb County arrested and charged a man with obstruction, interference, and probation violation recently.
But, the story of how they apprehended the man is one that they’ll never forget.
Upon executing a search warrant at a home on Grover Drive, Bibb County detectives say they flushed the man out from hiding.
As the man, armed with what appeared to be a machete, fled from police into the woods, police say he was caught into a swamp near Gibson Lake.
Deputies say they later arrested the man, but say an 11-foot alligator is known to inhabit the area.
No one was injured, but the officers were on high alert.
