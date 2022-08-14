Woman dead, elderly man rescued from LaFayette apartment building fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead and another person was rescued by firefighters after a late-night fire at a Lafayette apartment building, officials said Sunday.

Crews responded to the fire Saturday at 11:15 p.m. at the Carriage Hill apartment complex.

The complex is located at 1153 Campbell Avenue.

According to fire officials, a woman died in the fire and an elderly man was rescued by firefighters. None of the firemen were injured during the fire, officials say.

No further details have been released about the fire or the condition of the man who was rescued.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted about this fire and it is under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.