Police seek public’s help finding missing 15-year-old Clayton County teen

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County police have asked for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old metro Atlanta resident who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Red Oak Drive in Riverdale regarding a missing person call.

During the investigation, officers learned that Tiffany Smith was last seen around 5:30 p.m. at the incident location.

Police officials say Tiffany Smith suffers from multiple mental disorders.

Tiffany Smith is described as a 15-year-old black female, who is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Smith was last seen wearing a white hoodie with “Champion” written on the back, blue jeans, and black Nike slides.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Tiffany Smith is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

