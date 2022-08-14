Several Rome high school football players lauded for saving woman after crash

ROME, Ga. (CBS46) - Several high school football players were hailed as ‘heroes’ after they quickly jumped into action to save a woman’s life after a serious crash recently.

A Rome high school educator said he heard a loud noise at an intersection in front of the school and noticed two cars were involved.

“There was a woman trapped in her car and couldn’t get out. Smoke started to come out of the car, and fluid started to spill everywhere in the intersection. The door was jammed and in terrible shape,” said Luis Goya, an eye-witness of the crash.

Goya said as he was on the phone with 9-1-1, that’s when the boys sprang into action.

“They literally started using their strength to pry the door open, so the lady could be released,” said Goya. “After a few seconds of pulling and pushing the door, the boys ended up opening it and helped her get out of the car. She was shaking and still in a panic, but our RHS boys gave her comfort and were able to help her.”

Goya said he is proud of the quick thinking and bravery these students showed in saving the woman.

“They went above and beyond to help this lady without hesitation. Thank you, young men, for being examples our community can be proud of,” said Goya.

