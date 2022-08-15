1980s-themed bar crawl at Halcyon Aug. 25

A cocktail is poured.
A cocktail is poured.(AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halcyon will host a 1980s-themed bar crawl Aug. 25. The mixed-use village in Alpharetta will host the event at its many bars and restaurants, allowing guests to sample a variety of 1980s-themed cocktails. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Ticket pick-up will run until 8 p.m.

In addition to the bar crawl, there will be live entertainment, trivia and a costume contest at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 and are available for purchase here. Proceeds will benefit Family Promise of Forsyth County, an organization working with community churches to stem homelessness.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

CBS Investigates reveals allegations of crime, fights, drugs, abuse are prominent in office...
Children under Fulton DFACS care housed in offices, creating dangerous conditions
Jonathan Walton (right) and Spencer Redmond (left) were two of the four winners of...
Congressman Hank Johnson announces Fourth District winners of Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) Spouses Education Scholarships
Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting on MLK Drive.
Atlanta PD investigating fatal stabbing, shooting incidents on MLK Drive
Runners
Run for the Park 5k set for Aug. 27