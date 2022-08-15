1980s-themed bar crawl at Halcyon Aug. 25

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halcyon will host a 1980s-themed bar crawl Aug. 25. The mixed-use village in Alpharetta will host the event at its many bars and restaurants, allowing guests to sample a variety of 1980s-themed cocktails. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Ticket pick-up will run until 8 p.m.

In addition to the bar crawl, there will be live entertainment, trivia and a costume contest at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 and are available for purchase here. Proceeds will benefit Family Promise of Forsyth County, an organization working with community churches to stem homelessness.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.