Angelina Jolie drops daughter off at Spelman

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Movie star Angelina Jolie joined hundreds of parents dropping their kids off at Spelman College recently.

Her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt will be starting her first day on Tuesday at the HBCU in downtown Atlanta.

Zahara is one of 575 freshmen attending the 141-year-old school this year.

The Oscar-winning actress revealed on social media over the weekend that her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, will be attending Spelman College, a historically Black women’s college in Atlanta, in the fall.

Jolie made the announcement on Instagram by posting a photo of her daughter with a few of her new Spelman sisters using the hashtags #spelman, #spelmancollege, #spelmansisters, and #HBCU.

