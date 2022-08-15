Atlanta PD investigating shooting, stabbing incidents on MLK Drive
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are at the scene of two separate incidents on the same street Monday morning in southwest Atlanta.
The Atlanta Police Department says a person was shot at the Seven Courts apartment complex in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
A CBS46 photojournalist on the scene saw one person being transported to Grady Hospital for treatment.
Atlanta PD says it also responded just a block away to the Texaco station in 2700 block of MLK around the same time where a person was stabbed.
Police department officials say it is not known if the two scenes are related at this time and active investigations have been launched into both incidents.
A heavy police presence can be expected in the area Monday morning.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.