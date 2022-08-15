Atlanta PD investigating shooting, stabbing incidents on MLK Drive

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are at the scene of two separate incidents on the same street Monday morning in southwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says a person was shot at the Seven Courts apartment complex in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

A CBS46 photojournalist on the scene saw one person being transported to Grady Hospital for treatment.

Atlanta PD says it also responded just a block away to the Texaco station in 2700 block of MLK around the same time where a person was stabbed.

Atlanta Police are investigating a stabbing on MLK Drive. (CBS46)

Police department officials say it is not known if the two scenes are related at this time and active investigations have been launched into both incidents.

A heavy police presence can be expected in the area Monday morning.

