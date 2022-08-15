Atlanta police release video of people of interest in lounge murder

According to police, 30-year-old Joseph London Smith died in the shooting.
Odyssey restaurant lounge murder persons of interest
Odyssey restaurant lounge murder persons of interest(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police have released surveillance video showing four persons of interest related to a club shooting Saturday morning in West Midtown, at Odyssey Restaurant and Lounge where police say three men were shot.

One man died on the scene, the other two men had bullet grazes to the legs, according to Major Carlo Peek with APD.

Another victim drove to the QuikTrip on Howell Mill Road for help.

According to police, 30-year-old Joseph London Smith died.

Investigators are working to identify and speak with the individuals shown in the surveillance video.

If you know anything about the shooting you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or report the tip online at www.StopCrimeATL.com .

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

1 1/2 year-old Ethan Moore points to area where he saw "feet." (Insert: Nina Lipscomb at family...
Coweta Co. toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles
Mental Health
Police respond to increase in mental health calls
Child helps find missing woman
Child helps find missing elderly woman
Cobb County 10 year old starts nationwide conversation around mental health
5th grader turns grief into mental health help
Limited monkeypox vaccines arrive to Laredo
Georgia DPH creates monkeypox vaccine scheduling tool