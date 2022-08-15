Atlanta police release video of people of interest in lounge murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police have released surveillance video showing four persons of interest related to a club shooting Saturday morning in West Midtown, at Odyssey Restaurant and Lounge where police say three men were shot.

One man died on the scene, the other two men had bullet grazes to the legs, according to Major Carlo Peek with APD.

Another victim drove to the QuikTrip on Howell Mill Road for help.

According to police, 30-year-old Joseph London Smith died.

Investigators are working to identify and speak with the individuals shown in the surveillance video.

If you know anything about the shooting you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or report the tip online at www.StopCrimeATL.com .

