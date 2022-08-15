BronzeLens Film Festival begins Aug. 23

Festival spotlighting BIPOC films runs through Aug. 28
Actress Regina Hall will deliver the commencement speech at Dillard University's graduation...
Actress Regina Hall will deliver the commencement speech at Dillard University's graduation ceremony in May. (Photo source: Wikimedia Commons)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 13th annual BronzeLens Film Festival will start Aug. 23 with a screening of the Dionne Warwick documentary Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over. The screening will take place at Regal Atlantic Station. Most of the screenings will take place at IPIC Atlanta Colony Square with others spread throughout the city.

This year’s festival features 124 movies ranging from documentaries to fiction films to shorts made by the next generation of BIPOC filmmaking. It will also honor the BronzeLens Women SuperStars. This year’s honorees include Kim Fields, Eva Marcille and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. Previous winners include Regina Hall. The festival will be capped off by an awards show at the Carter Center Aug. 28.

Passes can be found here and begin at $75.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cobb County 10 year old starts nationwide conversation around mental health
Cobb County 10 year old starts nation wide conversation around mental health
FILE - Inductees to the Basketball Hall of Fame pose at a news conference in New York, Feb. 4,...
Pete Carril, legendary Princeton basketball coach dies at 92
The Pan African Festival will be held Aug. 20 in Decatur, Ga.
Pan African Festival happening in Decatur Aug. 20
Atlanta City Councilmembers will weigh idea of setting aside money to help fund women's access...
Georgia’s six-week abortion law allowed to stand