Congressman Hank Johnson announces Fourth District winners of Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) Spouses Education Scholarships

Dekalb, Rockdale and Newton County students win scholarships
Jonathan Walton (right) and Spencer Redmond (left) were two of the four winners of...
Jonathan Walton (right) and Spencer Redmond (left) were two of the four winners of Congressional Black Caucus Scholarships.(Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04))
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Congressman Hank Johnson of Georgia’s Fourth District announced the winners of Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) Spouses Education Scholarships. The four students won a total of $20,000 in scholarships.

The four winners were Jonathan Walton, Ajua Longa, Spencer Redmond and Rivash Deepnarain. Walton and Longa are both from Dekalb County, Redmond is from Rockdale County and Deepnarian is from Newton County.

Deepnarian and Longa will both stay in Georgia for college; Deepnarian will study mechanical engineering at Georgia Tech. Longa will study human health/public health. Redmond will study mechanical engineering at North Carolina A&T and Walton study music performance and computer science at NYU.

Congratulations to the four young students on their accomplishments and good luck to them in the future!

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

CBS Investigates reveals allegations of crime, fights, drugs, abuse are prominent in office...
Children under Fulton DFACS care housed in offices, creating dangerous conditions
Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting on MLK Drive.
Atlanta PD investigating fatal stabbing, shooting incidents on MLK Drive
A cocktail is poured.
1980s-themed bar crawl at Halcyon Aug. 25
Runners
Run for the Park 5k set for Aug. 27