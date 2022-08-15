Congressman Hank Johnson announces Fourth District winners of Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) Spouses Education Scholarships

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Congressman Hank Johnson of Georgia’s Fourth District announced the winners of Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) Spouses Education Scholarships. The four students won a total of $20,000 in scholarships.

The four winners were Jonathan Walton, Ajua Longa, Spencer Redmond and Rivash Deepnarain. Walton and Longa are both from Dekalb County, Redmond is from Rockdale County and Deepnarian is from Newton County.

Deepnarian and Longa will both stay in Georgia for college; Deepnarian will study mechanical engineering at Georgia Tech. Longa will study human health/public health. Redmond will study mechanical engineering at North Carolina A&T and Walton study music performance and computer science at NYU.

Congratulations to the four young students on their accomplishments and good luck to them in the future!

