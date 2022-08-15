East Point to host Standing Peachtree Native American Festival and Powwow

East Point will host the Standing Peachtree Native American Festival & Powwow Aug. 20-21.
East Point will host the Standing Peachtree Native American Festival & Powwow Aug. 20-21.(City of East Point)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - East Point will host a new festival celebrating Native American culture. The first Standing Peachtree Native American Festival and Powwow will take place Aug. 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Point City Hall.

Visitors will learn about dance in Native American culture and experience music, food and arts and crafts from Indigenous artists. The event was designed in conjunction with Indigenous Diversity Consulting, LLC.

East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said, “the City of East Point celebrates and firmly believes that our diversity is our strength.”

Admission is free.

