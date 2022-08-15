Falcons take training camp to the Benz

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Falcons took training camp to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They’re hosting their first night practice of the season tonight at the stadium.

It also served as a good look at rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. The third-rounder could give veteran Marcus Mariota a run for his money at the starting spot. Ridder shone in his preseason debut against the Lions; he threw two touchdown passes in three quarters of play. However, Ridder had nothing but praise for Mariota.

“He’s a third, fourth coach to me,” Ridder said. “I just go up and ask him, ‘well coach said this, but how do we really want it?’” He also discussed the “constant communication” he and Mariota have and how valuable that can be when contrasted with a coach’s perspective from the sideline.

