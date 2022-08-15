Falcons take training camp to the Benz

The Falcons' first night practice could serve as a good look at rookie QB Desmond Ridder.
By Alexandra Parker and Emily Gagnon
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Falcons took training camp to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They’re hosting their first night practice of the season tonight at the stadium.

It also served as a good look at rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. The third-rounder could give veteran Marcus Mariota a run for his money at the starting spot. Ridder shone in his preseason debut against the Lions; he threw two touchdown passes in three quarters of play. However, Ridder had nothing but praise for Mariota.

“He’s a third, fourth coach to me,” Ridder said. “I just go up and ask him, ‘well coach said this, but how do we really want it?’” He also discussed the “constant communication” he and Mariota have and how valuable that can be when contrasted with a coach’s perspective from the sideline.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Atlanta Falcons training camp day 2
Falcons players focused on continuing to ‘gel’ together as a team

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London runs ahead of Detroit Lions cornerback Amani...
Falcons WR London knee not seriously hurt, will miss time
Falcons have new look as day 2 of training camp held Thursday
Michael Vick visits Atlanta Falcons’ final practice ahead of preseason opener
Former Oregon Duck Marcus Mariota to start for Atlanta Falcons
Falcons continue training camp, players demand justice in Calvin Ridley case
Houston Texans' Vincent Taylor (96) is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL...
Falcons lose veteran Taylor to season-ending Achilles injury