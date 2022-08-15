Falcons WR London knee not seriously hurt, will miss time

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London runs ahead of Detroit Lions cornerback Amani...
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London runs ahead of Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons rookie receiver Drake London will likely be held out of practice this week because of a right knee injury, but the No. 8 overall pick isn’t expected to miss significant time.

London was injured in the Falcons’ preseason opener at Detroit. He went out on the first series after catching a 24-yard pass.

Coach Arthur Smith says London isn’t likely to practice this week, including joint workouts with the New York Jets ahead of an Aug. 22 preseason game at the Meadowlands.

It’s possible London won’t play until the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against New Orleans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Falcons have new look as day 2 of training camp held Thursday
Michael Vick visits Atlanta Falcons’ final practice ahead of preseason opener
Former Oregon Duck Marcus Mariota to start for Atlanta Falcons
Falcons continue training camp, players demand justice in Calvin Ridley case
Houston Texans' Vincent Taylor (96) is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL...
Falcons lose veteran Taylor to season-ending Achilles injury
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot smiles as he arrives to speak to fans at the NFL...
Falcons begin week two of training camp in Flowery Branch