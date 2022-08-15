Georgia DPH creates monkeypox vaccine scheduling tool

Limited monkeypox vaccines arrive to Laredo
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Public Health created a centralized online tool to schedule monkeypox vaccine appointments. The tool allows users to find and schedule appointments for the first or second dose of the monkeypox vaccine. Those looking to schedule appointments will be asked to answer a series of questions to determine priority because supplies are still limited.

Anyone can get monkeypox. It spreads through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, body fluids or respiratory droplets during intimate contact. Most cases are among queer people, especially queer men, but women and children have been reported cases.

If you think you may have monkeypox, get tested as soon as possible.

