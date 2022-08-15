Georgia third in preseason AP poll

Dawgs get three first-place votes
Missouri running back BJ Harris (14) is stopped by the Georgia defense in the second half of a...
Missouri running back BJ Harris (14) is stopped by the Georgia defense in the second half of a game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Athens, Ga.(John Bazemore | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bulldogs came in third in the preseason AP poll. The Dawgs received three first-place votes, behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State. The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes and the Buckeyes received six. Clemson and Notre Dame round the top five.

The top five in the rankings mirror the Coaches’ Poll. Georgia is third despite beating Alabama for the national championship last year. Saban’s Crimson Tide return a core of key players, but Georgia returns Stetson Bennett and a slew of players who now have national champion pedigree. Georgia’s big concern will be replacing Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.

The full 25-team list is below.

  1. Alabama (54)
  2. Ohio State (6)
  3. Georgia (3)
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. North Carolina State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami (FL)
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

