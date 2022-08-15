Georgia third in preseason AP poll

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bulldogs came in third in the preseason AP poll. The Dawgs received three first-place votes, behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State. The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes and the Buckeyes received six. Clemson and Notre Dame round the top five.

The top five in the rankings mirror the Coaches’ Poll. Georgia is third despite beating Alabama for the national championship last year. Saban’s Crimson Tide return a core of key players, but Georgia returns Stetson Bennett and a slew of players who now have national champion pedigree. Georgia’s big concern will be replacing Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.

The full 25-team list is below.

Alabama (54) Ohio State (6) Georgia (3) Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State North Carolina State USC Michigan State Miami (FL) Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

