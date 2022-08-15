Harris, Contreras lead Braves’ rally for sweep of Marlins

Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom gets a base hit as Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes looks on...
Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom gets a base hit as Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes looks on during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Michael Harris II hit a tying homer in the ninth, William Contreras hit a go-ahead single and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 for a sweep of their four-game series.

The Braves won their sixth straight after losing four of five against the NL East-leading New York Mets. Harris’ leadoff shot in the ninth tied it at 1-all. He drove the first pitch from Marlins reliever Tanner Scott (4-5) over the wall in left center for his 12th homer.

The Marlins have scored three or fewer runs in 15 consecutive games, matching the 1979 Chicago Cubs for the second-longest drought in the division era.

