High School Football’s return celebrated with Corky Kell Luncheon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Corky Kell Classic celebrated the return of high school football at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest on Monday where attendees of the annual kickoff luncheon geared up for the historic 31st annual classic that will be played Aug. 17-20 with an incredible 11-game lineup. Corky Kell founder Dave Hunter and IJ Rosenberg addressed the crowd and recognized all the partners and sponsors that have helped make this event possible—like the Army, GeorgiaConstructionCareers.com, Sportsturf, 92.9 The Game, CBS46, DawgNation and countless others. GHSA Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines, and a collection of county athletics directors, administrators and school principals were also present and shared lunch, courtesy of Zaxby’s, with representatives from all 22 schools participating in this year’s star-powered Corky Kell lineup.

The Corky Kell Luncheon featured a bunch of star players and college commits. Alabama commits, Mill Creek safety Caleb Downs and Brookwood quarterback Dylan Longeran were in attendance. Downs is the No.1 rated safety in the country while Longeran is the top rated passer in the state of Georgia. Wisconsin-commit and cornerback Jace Arnold, Kentucky-commit and linebacker Grant Godfrey, and UGA-commit and tight end Lawson Luckie all made appearances at the Corky Kell Luncheon.

Play-by-play veteran Matt Stewart took over the mic and hosted the most exciting part of the luncheon as he spoke to all 22 head coaches about their upcoming matchups. This informative and entertaining press conference went from table to table, beginning with Wednesday’s double-header of Kell vs. Cherokee Bluff and Johns Creek vs. Parkview and closing with all four of Saturday’s matchups. Friday’s first game—which is Fellowship Christian vs. Mt. Pisgah is the first matchup featuring two private schools in Corky Kell’s history. That matchup, in addition to Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain and Creekside vs. Romes will be celebrated Tuesday in Rome with Day 2 of the luncheon. When Monday’s luncheon ended, Stewart reminded the audience that the football season was just over a week away from kicking off at Johns Creek High School. Check out this year’s full schedule below and be sure to tune in to PeachtreeTV and CBS46 app to watch all the matchups.

2022 Corky Kell Classic Schedule

August 17 at Johns Creek

5:30 p.m. Kell vs. Cherokee Bluff

8:30 p.m. Johns Creek vs. Parkview

August 18 at West Forsyth

5:30 p.m. North Atlanta vs. North Forsyth

8:30 p.m. West Forsyth vs. Archer

August 19 at Rome

2:30 p.m. Fellowship Christian vs. Mt. Pisgah

5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain

8:30 p.m. Rome vs. Creekside

August 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

10 a.m. McEachern vs. North Gwinnett

1 p.m. Brookwood vs. Norcross

4 p.m. Walton vs. Mill Creek

7 p.m. Marietta vs. Grayson

