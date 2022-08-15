Josh Lovelady, Danny Britt and Eric Godfree join ‘Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 137th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady, who is preparing for his Corky Kell matchup with Walton this Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Host Craig Sager II, the Chief Editor of Score Atlanta, will also have Benedictine head coach Danny Britt on to talk about the Cadets’ 2022 team and schedule after the program’s state championship run this past season. Sager will close out the show with Parkview head coach Eric Godfree, who is going to kick off the GHSA season this Wednesday against Johns Creek in the Corky Kell Classic.

The podcast is produced by PlayOn Sports, which runs the National Federation High School Network, and airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting at noon.

