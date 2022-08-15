Kemp dedicates $1 billion to DHS

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp announced DHS would receive $1 billion from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund that would go toward helping Georgians on Medicaid, SNAP and TANF. DHS will give $350 to eligible Georgians who were active enrollees in Medicaid, SNAP and TANF before July 31, 2022. People who enrolled after July 31 will not be eligible for the $350.

The cash is intended to help vulnerable Georgians with the continued impact of the pandemic.

Georgians enrolled in more than one program will only receive one payment. Eligibility will be determined through the Georgia Gateway system.

