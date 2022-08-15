King’s Hawaiian recalls some of its buns

King's Hawaiian is recalling a few of its products.
King's Hawaiian is recalling a few of its products.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Take a look in your pantry. If you have some of King’s Hawaiian products, you might need to throw them out.

The company is recalling Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites.

It is a voluntary decision, but the company said it just wants to be extra careful after one of the ingredients used in the pretzel products was recalled by another company.

Lyon Magnus recently had a voluntary recall after concerns that dozens of its products could potentially have bacteria in them that could make people really sick.

There have not been any reports of the products getting anyone sick, and King’s Hawaiian has not found any of the concerning bacteria, but the company said to throw away the products just in case.

More information can be found on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the...
So-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law confuses some Florida schools
East Point will host the Standing Peachtree Native American Festival & Powwow Aug. 20-21.
East Point to host Standing Peachtree Native American Festival and Powwow
Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom gets a base hit as Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes looks on...
Harris, Contreras lead Braves’ rally for sweep of Marlins
Georgia’s explosive film, TV and digital media industries have created lots of exciting...
Beware of casting call scams in Georgia’s booming film, TV industries
Shawn Gaylor, spokesperson for Gurnee Police Department, describes a shooting at a Six Flags...
Six Flags shooting 'not a random act,' police spokesperson says