Macy’s opening Market concept store at Johns Creek Town Center

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Macy’s will open another Market concept store at the Johns Creek Town Center. The “smaller” concept store is about 30,000 square feet in size and includes a “Trend Pavilion” highlighting the latest trends in fashion and a quicker rotation of merchandise. The Johns Creek location will be the third Market by Macy’s location in metro Atlanta. The other two are in McDonough and Snellville.

The inventory at these stores is slightly more limited than a normal Macy’s, but it still includes many of the brands and private collections shoppers know and love.

The ribbon cutting will happen Aug. 19 at 11:30 a.m. A private shopping event with Rainbow Village will happen Aug. 18.

