Mets visit the Braves to begin 4-game series

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets to open a four-game series.

Atlanta has a 37-22 record at home and a 70-46 record overall. The Braves have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

New York is 75-40 overall and 35-21 in road games. The Mets have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

Monday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

