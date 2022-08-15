Nouveau Bar & Grill wins Black Restaurant Week’s ‘Best Bite’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Nouveau Bar & Grill won the Best Bite award at Black Restaurant Week’s NOSH event Aug. 12. The event showcased the best in Atlanta’s Black food scene; flavors and aromas of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine filled State Farm Arena. Other restaurants at the showcase included Not Your Nana’s Bakery, Rose Catering and Dished Palate.

Judges considered several criteria when rating the competitors, including appearance, taste, creativity and aroma. While Nouveau won the top award, other awards such as Best Sweets and Best French Fry were handed out.

You can watch Mariya Murrow’s interview with Nouveau owner Ebony Austin here!

