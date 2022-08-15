Pan African Festival happening in Decatur Aug. 20

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Beacon Hill Black Alliance For Human Rights will host the 2nd annual Pan African Festival across Decatur Aug. 20.

Most of the events will take place in Decatur Square, including a Children’s Village, teen “kick back” event and musical performances by Mausiki Scales and the Common Ground Collective, Ras Kofi, DJ Kemit and many more. A film screening of Let’s Get Free: The Black August Hip Hop Project will be held at the Decatur High School Performing Arts Center, followed by a panel discussion.

A concert featuring singer Anthony David will be held Aug. 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Webster Lawn at Beacon Municipal Center.

The event is free.

