Partly cloudy, a few storms late in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect partly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta today with a few storms possible later this evening.

Monday’s forecast

High - 90°

Normal high - 89°

Chance of rain - 20%

What you need to know

Most of metro Atlanta with stay dry today with afternoon temperatures in the low 90′s. A few storms are possible along a cool front this evening. The best chance of rain will be after 5 p.m. along and south of I-20.

Forecast map for 8 p.m. Monday (CBS46)

Wet end to the week

Rain chances are low today and Tuesday, but will increase for the second half of the week with multiple rounds of rain Wednesday through Friday. We have a FIRST ALERT for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the potential of isolated flash flooding.

