Partly cloudy, a few storms late in metro Atlanta

By Rodney Harris
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect partly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta today with a few storms possible later this evening.

Monday’s forecast

High - 90°

Normal high - 89°

Chance of rain - 20%

What you need to know

Most of metro Atlanta with stay dry today with afternoon temperatures in the low 90′s. A few storms are possible along a cool front this evening. The best chance of rain will be after 5 p.m. along and south of I-20.

Forecast map for 8 p.m. Monday
Forecast map for 8 p.m. Monday(CBS46)

Wet end to the week

Rain chances are low today and Tuesday, but will increase for the second half of the week with multiple rounds of rain Wednesday through Friday. We have a FIRST ALERT for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the potential of isolated flash flooding.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wetter weather builds in Wednesday and Thursday
VIDEO FORECAST | A stalling front, Gulf moisture signal a wetter mid-week!
Rain is in the First Alert Forecast
First Alert | Wetter weather returns by the middle of the week!
A chance of widespread rain returns mid-week
APP VIDEO FORECAST | The chance of rain increases this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER WGCL
First Alert Forecast | Drier air is here through the rest of the weekend!