Pete Carril, legendary Princeton basketball coach dies at 92

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Pete Carril, a legendary college basketball coach whose career spanned over 29 years as head coach of Princeton has died, his family announced Monday. He was 92-years-old

“The Carril family is sad to report that Coach Peter J. Carril passed away peacefully this morning. We kindly ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we process our loss and handle necessary arrangements. More information will be forthcoming in the following days.”

Carril led Princeton to 13 Ivy League championships, 11 NCAA Tournaments, and 514 victories in 29 seasons as head coach.

Born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, back in 1930, Carril played basketball at Lafayette College before serving in the United States Army in Korea shortly after the war ended.

He ultimately became the head coach at Easton Area High School and Reading Senior High School in Pennsylvania. This is when his coaching career took off.

Those around the sports world paid tribute to the legendary head coach on social media following the announcement of his death.

#PrincetonU mourns the loss of Pete Carril h12, longtime @PrincetonMBB coach who had an incredible impact on the program, the sport and this University. https://t.co/sqX7MAWgZw — Princeton University (@Princeton) August 15, 2022

