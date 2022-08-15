Pete Carril, legendary Princeton basketball coach dies at 92


Pete Carril of Princeton; Alex English of the Denver Nuggets; Don Haskins of UTEP; and Bailey Howell of the Detroit Pistons. Carril, the rumpled, cigar-smoking basketball coach who led Princeton to 11 appearances in the NCAA tournament, where his teams unnerved formidable opponents and rattled March Madness with old-school fundamentals, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. He was 92.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Pete Carril, a legendary college basketball coach whose career spanned over 29 years as head coach of Princeton has died, his family announced Monday. He was 92-years-old

“The Carril family is sad to report that Coach Peter J. Carril passed away peacefully this morning. We kindly ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we process our loss and handle necessary arrangements. More information will be forthcoming in the following days.”

Carril led Princeton to 13 Ivy League championships, 11 NCAA Tournaments, and 514 victories in 29 seasons as head coach.

Born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, back in 1930, Carril played basketball at Lafayette College before serving in the United States Army in Korea shortly after the war ended.

He ultimately became the head coach at Easton Area High School and Reading Senior High School in Pennsylvania. This is when his coaching career took off.

Those around the sports world paid tribute to the legendary head coach on social media following the announcement of his death.

