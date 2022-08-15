Austell police save the lives of potential bridge jumpers

AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) - From the moment the call came in, Austell Police knew they had to act quickly.

“There’s a person standing up on this bridge, there’s a person standing on this bridge, and I think he’s about to jump,” a 911 caller said.

Officer Justin Richardson responded and put his crisis training into action, saving the life of man threatening to jump from the lg landers memorial bridge.

“It’s very challenging, it’s very scary for the officer as well and in the video, you can tell they were scared that he was going to jump off of there,” Austell Police Interim Chief Natalie Poulk said.

It’s the second mental health call of its kind in as many months in Austell. Officers also intervened and saved the life of this woman, who nearly jumped from the joe jerkins bridge after receiving a health diagnosis.

“It’s heart wrenching. It really is. It broke my heart to see those videos for sure because you can tell they are desperate, and they really need some help,” Poulk said.

The Georgia Mental Health Consumer Network told CBS46 last month that they believe additional training and resources for law enforcement would be beneficial.

“Having someone there who is not in a position of authority, having someone there not wearing a gun, having someone there who wants to listen, who wants to understand and who wants to help, that’s a totally different situation than someone approaching you with a gun,” Chris Johnson with the Georgia Mental Health Consumer Network said.

Now more than ever, Interim Chief Poulk believes crisis intervention training is vital and mental health professionals assisting officers would be advantageous.

“I mean it would help in some incidents if you had somebody on every shift that was trained. The problem with incidents like this is they can’t get there in time sometimes, so we need someone who is trained that answers those calls,” Poulk said.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.