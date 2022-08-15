Residents, city leaders to gather for community cleanup day in Atlanta

Community Clean Up Day
Community Clean Up Day(Brian Glasper - B-Aware Foundation Executive Director)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In wake of the recent violence that has plagued the city of Atlanta in recent weeks, residents and city leaders are set to gather to remind everyone that there are positive things happening in the community.

Officials say they plan to meet at the Lindsay Street Baptist Church located at 571 Lindsay St. off of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. The community clean-up is scheduled from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Organizers are looking for volunteers and say everyone is welcome to join the community cleanup in the English Avenue neighborhood on Atlanta’s west side.

“We’ve partnered with Fulton County Community Supervision and Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall, District 4, to bring this clean-up to life,” officials told CBS46 News.

