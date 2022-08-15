Rome hosts Corky Luncheon to celebrate Classic’s Friday triple-header

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Corky Kell Classic celebrated the second day of its annual luncheon at the Rome Civic Center on Tuesday. Corky Kell founder Dave Hunter and IJ Rosenberg addressed the audience and recognized all the partners and sponsors that have helped make this event possible like Sportsturf and Gatorade. Rome councilmen and commissioners and a collection of school athletic directors, were also present and shared lunch, courtesy of Provino’s, with representatives from all six schools participating in this year’s Rome Corky Kell lineup Friday, Aug. 19. Rosenberg and Rusty Mansell welcomed former Brookwood star and legend Rennie Curran, who talked about his partnership with Sportsturf and also his nonprofit organization that emphasizes leadership and mentorship for young men to become great leaders in their community.

The Corky Kell Luncheon featured great coaches, two who stopped to talk with Score Atlanta, and a noteworthy commit in Miami Hurricanes’ pledge and offensive lineman Conner Lew, one of the best-rated linemen in the Class of 2023. Kennesaw Mountain head coach Caleb Carmean and Rome coach John Reid both stopped by for interviews before the luncheon started and both are excited about this year and their upcoming matchups in the Corky Kell Classic.

Play-by-play veteran Matt Stewart took over the mic and hosted the most exciting part of the luncheon as he spoke to all six head coaches about their upcoming matchups. This informative and entertaining press conference went from table to table, beginning with Friday’s triple-header of Fellowship Christian vs Mt. Pisgah, Cass vs Kennesaw Mountain, and the final game Rome vs Creekside. Check out this year’s full schedule below and be sure to tune in to PeachtreeTV and CBS46 app to watch all the matchups.

2022 Corky Kell Classic Schedule

August 17 at Johns Creek

5:30 p.m. Kell vs. Cherokee Bluff

8:30 p.m. Johns Creek vs. Parkview

August 18 at West Forsyth

5:30 p.m. North Atlanta vs. North Forsyth

8:30 p.m. West Forsyth vs. Archer

August 19 at Rome

2:30 p.m. Fellowship Christian vs. Mt. Pisgah

5:30 p.m. Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain

8:30 p.m. Rome vs. Creekside

August 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

10 a.m. McEachern vs. North Gwinnett

1 p.m. Brookwood vs. Norcross

4 p.m. Walton vs. Mill Creek

7 p.m. Marietta vs. Grayson

For more metro Atlanta high school football coverage, check out SCORE Atlanta. http://www.scoreatl.com/

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.