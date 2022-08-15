Run for the Park 5k set for Aug. 27

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Run for the Park 5k will return in person Aug. 27 after two years of virtual runs. The run will benefit the Grant Park Conservancy, a nonprofit working to maintain Grant Park.

The 5k will start at 8 a.m. and begin at Zoo Atlanta. Packet pick-up and registration will open at 7 a.m. In addition to the 5k, there will be a free Tot Trot for kids five and under.

Pre-registration is open now and runs until Aug. 26. Spots start at $35 and runners can sign up here.

