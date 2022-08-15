Union County students returning to school Tuesday

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Union County students will return to the classroom Tuesday after an employee fired his gun on school grounds last week, forcing school officials to cancel the first day of classes.

Investigators say 64-year-old Dwight Brown is now facing multiple charges of aggravated assault after he targeted a vehicle in the parking lot of Union County Primary School.

Teachers will be in the classroom on Monday for a workday, and student drop-off will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning for all Union County schools.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.