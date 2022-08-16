2 Friday night football games between rival Clayton County schools rescheduled

FOOTBALL ON FIELD
FOOTBALL ON FIELD(MGN Online)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County Schools is making changes to some rival football games this week because of safety concerns.

Friday’s game featuring Lovejoy and Mundy’s Mill High School have been moved to Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will be played at Twelve Oaks Stadium.

Saturday’s game between North Clayton and Riverdale High School will now start at noon and it will take place at Southern Crescent Stadium.

The district is also reminding fans that only clear bags are allowed inside the stadiums.

The games were originally scheduled to be played Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football...
With Bennett back at QB, Dawgs hunt another national title
The City of East Point will host a three-on-three youth basketball tournament Aug. 27.
East Point to host three-on-three basketball tournament
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. watches his RBI double during the second inning of the team's...
Contreras, Rosario, Acuña lead Braves’ blowout win over Mets
Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Marcus Mariota (1) and Desmond Ridder (4) prepare before a...
Falcons take training camp to the Benz