2 Friday night football games between rival Clayton County schools rescheduled

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County Schools is making changes to some rival football games this week because of safety concerns.

Friday’s game featuring Lovejoy and Mundy’s Mill High School have been moved to Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will be played at Twelve Oaks Stadium.

Saturday’s game between North Clayton and Riverdale High School will now start at noon and it will take place at Southern Crescent Stadium.

The district is also reminding fans that only clear bags are allowed inside the stadiums.

The games were originally scheduled to be played Friday night.

